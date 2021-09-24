MARKET NEWS

Forex reserves down by $1.47 billion to $639.64 billion

The reserves had surged by $8.895 billion to a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 09:50 PM IST
Representative image

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.47 billion to $639.642 billion in the week ended September 17, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week ended September 10, 2021, the reserves had dipped by $1.34 billion to $641.113 billion. The reserves had surged by $8.895 billion to a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

During the reporting week ended September 17, 2021, the drop in the forex kitty was mainly on account of a decline in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs slumped by $892 million to $577.986 billion, weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves were down by $567 million to $37.103 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $4 million to $19.434 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $8 million to $5.119 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
PTI
first published: Sep 24, 2021 09:50 pm

