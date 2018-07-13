App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves dip by $248.20 million to $405.81 billion

Forex reserves had touched a record high of $ 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Reserves had crossed the $ 400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but have since been fluctuating.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $ 248.20 million to $ 405.81 billion in the week to July 6, despite a rise in the foreign currency assets, RBI data showed. In the previous week, the forex reserves had declined by $ 1.76 billion to $ 406.06 billion.

Forex reserves had touched a record high of $ 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Reserves had crossed the $ 400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but have since been fluctuating.

In the week under review, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose marginally by $ 73.9 million to $ 380.792 billion, the RBI data showed.

Expressed in the US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves dropped by $ 329.9 million to $ 21.039 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $ 2.9 million to $ 1.489 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also rose by $ 4.9 million to $ 2.489 billion, the apex bank said.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 07:20 pm

tags #Currentr Affairs #Economy #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.