App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves decline by $388 mn to $428.57 bn

In the week to September 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of overall reserves declined by $125 million to $396.670 billion, the RBI said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India's forex reserves declined by $388 million to $428.572 billion for the week ended September 20 due to a slide in core currency and gold assets, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had declined by $649 million to $428.960 billion in the previous reporting week. They had touched a life-time high of $430.572 billion in August this year.

In the week to September 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of overall reserves declined by $125 million to $396.670 billion, the RBI said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Close

During the week, the value of gold reserves declined by $259 million to $27.843 billion, making it the second consecutive week of decline in the value of the precious metal held by India, according to the data.

related news

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund increased by $3 million to $1.435 billion during the week.

The country's reserve position with the Fund declined by $6 million to $3.623 billion, the apex bank said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserve #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.