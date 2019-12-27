App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves climb $456 mn to record $455 bn

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $456 million to a fresh lifetime high of $454.948 billion in the week to December 20, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had swelled by $1.070 billion to $454.492 billion.

In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which surged by $311 million to $422.732 billion, weekly data released by the Reserve Bank on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the forex reserves.

During the reporting week, gold reserves increased by $164 million to $27.132 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund dipped $1 million to $1.443 billion.

The country's reserve position with the Fund also declined by $17 million to $3.642 billion, the data showed.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

