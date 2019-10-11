App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves at new life-time high of $437.83 billion

The increase in reserves in the reporting week was on account of rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $4.24 billion to touch a record high of $437.83 billion in the week to October 4, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. In the previous week, the reserves had surged by massive $5.02 billion to $433.59 billion.

The increase in reserves in the reporting week was on account of rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA increased by $3.99 billion to $405.61 billion in the week ended October 4, the RBI said.

Close

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

related news

During the week, gold reserves increased $232 million to $27.17 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund was up by $1 million to $1.43 billion during the week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $9 million to $3.61 billion, the data showed.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.