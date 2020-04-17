Forex kitty swells $1.82 billion to $476.5 billion

The foreign exchange reserves gained by a healthy $1.815 billion to $476.475 billion for the week to April 10, as per the latest weekly data from the Reserve Bank released on Friday. The forex reserves had declined by $902 million to $474.660 billion in the week to April 3, due to the fall in foreign currency assets. In the week before, the reserves had surged by $5.65 billion to $475.561 billion.

On a year-on-year basis, the forex reserves had rallied by a whopping $61.6 billion as of April 10, according to the RBI data. During FY21 also, the foreign exchange reserves have risen by almost $62 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $5.69 billion. Since then the reserves had been falling as the rupee was on free-fall. In the second week of March it has fallen the steepest - a whopping $11.9 billion as the RBI was forced to defend the rupee.

For the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, which form the major chunk of the reserves, gained by $1.222 billion to $440.338 billion, which on a year-on-year basis has jumped by $53.576 billion.

In the previous week ending April 3, the same had declined $547 million to $439.116 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

As against a decline of $340 million to $30.550 billion in the previous week, the gold reserves rose to $31.136 billon, up by $586 million on a weekly basis and on an annualised level it had gained $7.832 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has risen by $5 million to $1.427 billion, fell $4 million to $1.424 billion, marking a net decline of $35 million annualised.

The country's reserve position with the IMF, which dipped $19 million to $3.566 billion in the previous week, gained by $11 million to $3.578 billion on a weekly basis and gained by $216 million annualised.