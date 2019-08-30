Forex kitty slips below $430-bn-mark, down by $1.45 bn

After scaling new highs for weeks, the foreign exchange reserves fell by a steep $1.45 billion to $429.050 billion in the week to August 23 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to the latest weekly data released by the Central bank on August 30.

In the previous week, the reserves had marginally slipped by $70.8 million to $430.501 billion but still remained above the $430 billion-mark. The reserves had touched a life-time high of $430.572 billion in the week to August 9.

In the week to August 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of overall reserves, declined by $1.198 billion to $397.128 billion, the Reserve Bank said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

During the week, the gold reserves fell by $243.2 million to $26.867 billion, despite a massive rally in the prices of the yellow metal, according to the data.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund were down $4.5 million to $1.433 billion.