Forex kitty slips $649 mn to $428.96 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $649 million to $428.96 billion in the week to September 14, mainly on account of a drop in the value of foreign currency assets and gold holdings, as per the weekly RBI data released on Friday. In the previous reporting week, total reserves had increased by $1 billion to $429.608 billion.
The reserves had touched a life-time high of $430.572 billion in August.
Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the forex exchange reserves.
During the week, value of gold reserves declined by $249 million to $27.103 billion, according to the data.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund dipped by $2 million to $1.432 billion during the week.The country's reserve position with the Fund increased $11 million to $3.630 billion, the data showed.