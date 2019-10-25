Forex kitty crosses $440 bn-mark, up by $1.04 bn

Continuing its northward surge, India's forex kitty has swelled by $1.039 billion to a new life-time high of $440.751 billion for the week ended October 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The forex reserves had risen by $1.879 billion to a new record high of $439.712 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week under review, the foreign currency assets, which are the biggest part of the reserves, increased by $931 million to $408.881 billion, the RBI said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of the gold reserves increased by $82 million to $26.861 billion for the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose $9 million to $1.440 billion during the week.