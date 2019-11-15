App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex kitty continues to swell, touches a new high of $448 bn

In the previous week, the reserves surged by $3.515 billion to reach $446.098 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foreign exchange reserves continued their upward march surging $1.710 billion to touch a new high of $447.81 billion in the week to November 8, according to weekly data released by the Reserve Bank.

The increase was mainly on account of a rise in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves and jumped by $2.174 billion to $415.828 billion in the reporting week, as per the data released on November 15.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in forex reserves.

During the week, gold reserves declined by $443 million to $26.910 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by $3 million to $1.44 billion during the week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $17 million to $3.630 billion, the data showed.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #India forex reserves

