Foreign travellers visit these 5 states the most; find out how tourism sector has fared in India

The tourism sector is a major engine of growth, contributing to GDP, foreign exchange earnings and employment. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/8 The Economic Survey 2020 pointed out that foreign tourist arrivals on-year basis decelerated to 5.2 percent in 2018 and 2.7 percent in January-October 2019. Here are some facts about how the tourism sector in India has fared. (Image: PTI) 2/8 Growth in foreign exchange earnings from tourism slowed in 2018 and 2019. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Foreign exchange earnings totaled $24 billion in January-October 2019, with a growth (year-on-year) of 2 percent. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Despite the slowdown in tourism, India ranked 22nd in the world in terms of international tourist arrivals in 2018, improving from the 26th position in 2017. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Foreign tourists from the top 10 countries visiting India accounted for 65 percent of the total arrivals in 2018. The 10 countries are -- Bangladesh, USA, UK, Sri Lanka, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, China, Germany and Russia. (Image: Incredibleindia) 6/8 Among foreign tourist arrivals, 62.4 percent visit the country for leisure, holiday and recreation, 16.3 percent for business and 13.5 percent were NRIs. (Image: Incredibleindia) 7/8 The top five states attracting domestic tourists included Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. These states accounted for nearly 65 percent of total domestic tourists in 2018. (Image: Tamil Nadu Tourism) 8/8 The top five states that attracted the most foreign tourists include Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan. These accounted for about 67 percent of total international travellers in 2018. (Image: UP Tourism) First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:57 am