App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Foreign travellers visit these 5 states the most; find out how tourism sector has fared in India

The tourism sector is a major engine of growth, contributing to GDP, foreign exchange earnings and employment.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
The Economic Survey 2020 pointed out that foreign tourist arrivals growth (year-on-year) has decelerated to 5.2 percent in 2018 and 2.7 percent in January-October 2019. Image: PTI
1/8

The Economic Survey 2020 pointed out that foreign tourist arrivals on-year basis decelerated to 5.2 percent in 2018 and 2.7 percent in January-October 2019. Here are some facts about how the tourism sector in India has fared. (Image: PTI)

In addition, growth in foreign exchange earnings from tourism sector have slowed in 2018 and 2019.
2/8

Growth in foreign exchange earnings from tourism slowed in 2018 and 2019. (Image: Reuters)

Representative Image
3/8

Foreign exchange earnings totaled $24 billion in January-October 2019, with a growth (year-on-year) of 2 percent. (Image: Reuters)

Despite the slow trend in the tourism sector, India ranked 22nd in the world in terms of international tourist arrivals in 2018, improving from the 26th position in 2017.
4/8

Despite the slowdown in tourism, India ranked 22nd in the world in terms of international tourist arrivals in 2018, improving from the 26th position in 2017. (Image: Reuters)

Foreign tourists from the top 10 countries visiting India accounted for 65 percent of the total arrivals in 2018. The 10 countries are -- Bangladesh, USA, UK, Sri Lanka, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, China, Germany and Russia. (Image: Incredibleindia)
5/8

Foreign tourists from the top 10 countries visiting India accounted for 65 percent of the total arrivals in 2018. The 10 countries are -- Bangladesh, USA, UK, Sri Lanka, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, China, Germany and Russia. (Image: Incredibleindia)

Among the foreign tourists, 62.4 per cent tourists visited for leisure, holiday and recreation, 16.3 percent for business purposes, and 13.5 percent was Indian diaspora. Image: @incredibleindia
6/8

Among foreign tourist arrivals, 62.4 percent visit the country for leisure, holiday and recreation, 16.3 percent for business and 13.5 percent were NRIs. (Image: Incredibleindia)

Top five states attracting domestic tourists are Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, accounting for nearly 65 per cent of the total domestic tourist visits in the country in 2018. Image: http://www.tamilnadutourism.org/
7/8

The top five states attracting domestic tourists included Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. These states accounted for nearly 65 percent of total domestic tourists in 2018. (Image: Tamil Nadu Tourism)

Top five states attracting foreign tourists are Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan, accounting for about 67 percent of the total foreign tourist visits in the country in 2018. Image: http://www.uptourism.gov.in/
8/8

The top five states that attracted the most foreign tourists include Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan. These accounted for about 67 percent of total international travellers in 2018. (Image: UP Tourism)

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:57 am

tags #Economic Survey #Economy #Slideshow #Travel

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.