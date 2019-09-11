App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign tour has fetched Rs 8,000 crore plus investment: Tamil Nadu CM

Describing his visit to woo investments as successful, he said deals have been inked with 41 companies and the government would expeditiously render all support to them for commencing operations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said his three nation tour had attracted Rs 8,835 crore investment and it would provide employment opportunities to over 35,000 people.

Describing his visit to woo investments as successful, he said deals have been inked with 41 companies and the government would expeditiously render all support to them for commencing operations.

Arriving here from Dubai on Tuesday on the conclusion of his tour of the United Kingdom, U.S.A and the United Arab Emirates, he said foreign investors were keen on investing in various sectors in the state. Palaniswami embarked on a three nation tour on August 28.

"Job opportunities will be created for over 35,520 people through the Memorandums of Understanding signed with 41 firms, attracting a total of Rs 8,835 crore investment (commitments) during the tour to United Kingdom, US and UAE (Dubai)," he said in a statement.

Pointing out that his tour facilitated an understanding of technology and administrative aspects, he said a visit to Israel was on the cards to study modern water conservation techniques.

"The water used to irrigate one acre can be used for seven acres and such a technology has been adopted in Israel," he told reporters,adding that such aspects have to be studied. DMK chief M K Stalin, taking potshots at Palaniswami for going on an "ostentatious," tour had demanded that he release a white paper on the investments secured in the AIADMK regime in two days.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Economy #India

