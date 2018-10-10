Foreign reinsurers ask IRDAI to relax norms giving GIC first right of refusal on contracts

Foreign reinsurance companies have re-approached the insurance regulator seeking relaxation on the order of preference norms for reinsurance contracts before they come up for renewal on January 1. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had earlier upheld the practice of giving first preference to General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) for any reinsurance contract.

Despite multiple requests from foreign reinsurers to reconsider the order of preference, IRDAI has maintained that GIC Re will hold the first right of refusal. Global players are irked by this norm.

January 1 is when most of the contracts get renewed. The companies have sought at least partial relief ahead of the renewal date.

The size of the reinsurance market in India is about Rs 45,000 crore and only a negligible portion of it is contributed by branches of foreign reinsurers.

“We have made significant investments in the country and would seek an equal opportunity to compete in contracts. Else, we would have not set up a branch presence in India,” said a senior official at a global reinsurance firm.

While these companies had met the regulator multiple times to seek a reprieve, no changes were made in the regulations. The finance ministry wants to give benefits to the domestic reinsurer.

According to prevalent rules, only if GIC Re refuses to write a risk on their books is it passed on to other reinsurers. Reinsurance refers to risk cover taken by insurance companies. They take this cover for protection against financial liabilities from large projects. In case there is a huge claim from an insured loss, the reinsurance cover provides financial cover to insurance companies.

Neither have these global reinsurance firms hired in large numbers nor have increased the investments made, due to the uncertainty surrounding their business operations.

Seven global reinsurers operate in the Indian reinsurance market through their branches. These include Munich Re, Swiss Re, SCOR SE, Hannover Re, RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada, XL Insurance Company SE, Gen Re and AXA France Vie. Specialist insurance market Lloyd’s of London also has an India branch.

The amendment in the insurance laws in 2015 through the Insurance Act (Amendment) Act had said that foreign reinsurers will be allowed to set up branches in India. However, the preference rule was added later to give a boost to Indian companies first before giving away business to foreign entities.