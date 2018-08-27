Foreign portfolio outflows could put Balance of Payments in deficit for first time in 6 years: SBI report

Higher foreign portfolio outflows are expected to turn India’s balance of payments (BOP) into deficit for the first time in six years, says a State Bank of India report.

“The financial account surplus is expected to come around USD 59 billion, lower than previous fiscal's USD 91.4 billion due to foreign portfolio outflows which have already amounted to USD 9.3 billion till June 18,” said SBI group’s chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh in the Ecowrap report.

Balance of payments is a statement of all monetary transactions made between entities in one country and the rest of the world over a defined period of time, such as a quarter or a year.

A country's balance of payments tells you whether it saves enough to pay for its imports or service its debt repayments.

Portfolio outflows have happened this year since the US economy and dollar started strengthening. This is expected to turn India’s overall Balance of Payments into deficit mode after 6 years, thereby implying forex reserves depletion of USD 16 billion (0.6 percent of GDP) in the current fiscal, it said.

Current account deficit

The report also said that against the backdrop of rising oil price and lukewarm export growth, current account deficit is expected to touch 2.8 percent of GDP (USD 75 billion) in FY19, with merchandise trade imbalance likely to increase to USD 187.8 billion as against USD 160.0 billion in FY18,” the report said.

When it comes to financing the current account deficit, non-debt creating (Foreign Direct Investment & Foreign Portfolio Investment) capital inflows - constituting around 44 percent of the total capital flows - are expected to be the major source.

However, debt creating inflows which increased in the last fiscal year are expected to remain on the higher side this year as well. This will imply pressure on rupee in case there is a sudden reversal of capital flows, the report pointed out.

Amidst the recent devaluation of the Chinese Yuan, India's imports from China increased in May 2018 and June 2018 after witnessing a decline in April 2018. However, the good thing is that the growth remains modest in yearly terms.

According to the SBI report, the trend of the manufacturing goods imports remains the same and within manufacturing, imports of electronic goods have declined on annual basis, though marginally so far this fiscal.

“Thus, the argument that depreciation of the Chinese currency is responsible for increased imports from the country does not seem appropriate. However, on the downside, electronic imports have stayed at the same level now for almost a year indicating our inability to contain imports. Thus the huge increase in trade deficit is more linked to the average export performance in FY19 so far,” Ghosh said in the report.

Oil import bill

Oil import bill has increased owing to increase in oil price increase as well the as increase in quantity of oil imported.

The data from PPAC (Planning and Analysis Cell) reveals that while the volume of oil imports by India has increased by 5.6% in the first three months of this fiscal, average oil price (Indian basket) has increased 46% during the same period.