App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign portfolio investors pull out over Rs 1,900 crore from debt market in February

In January, the net FPI outflow -- from both equity and debt -- stood at Rs 5,360 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Foreign portfolio investors sold debt securities worth over Rs 1,900 crore in February amid escalation of cross-border tensions in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. Latest data from the depositories showed that overseas players pumped in Rs 2,039 crore into equities even as they dumped debt during February till 22.

In January, the net FPI outflow -- from both equity and debt -- stood at Rs 5,360 crore.

A total of Rs 1,949 crore was withdrawn during the February 1-22 period. However, there was higher infusion in equities, there is a net inflow of little over Rs 98 crore for the period under review, according to the data.

Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India, said the recent selling by FPIs "could be attributed to the increase in cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

related news

Tensions have escalated following terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF jawans earlier this month.

"For a long time, FPIs have been adopting a cautious stance towards India, and the recent developments would have further dampened the sentiments," Srivastava said.

In 2019, foreign investments have shown mixed trends. Last month, FPIs were net sellers and so far in February, they are net buyers.

According to Srivastava, it is too early to predict the flow of investments as they are guided by short-term trends and become event specific.

Besides cross-border tensions, another major focus area for the FPIs would be the outcome of the general elections and they have been adopting a wait-and-watch stance in anticipation of a concrete signs of economic growth, he added.

Elections are expected in April and May.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Business #Economy #FPI #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.