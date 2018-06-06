Foreign investors sell IEX stake worth Rs 51 crore

Foreign investors Societe Generale and Morgan Stanley (France) SAS on Wednesday sold stake worth over Rs 51 crore in the power exchange IEX, through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with NSE, Societe Generale disposed of 1.65 lakh shares, amounting to 0.54 per cent stake in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

The data available with BSE showed that Morgan Stanley (France) SAS offloaded 1.58 lakh scrips or 0.52 per cent stake in the power exchange.

On both the stock exchanges, the shares were disposed of at a price of Rs 1,590 apiece.

While the transaction on NSE was valued at Rs 26.29 crore, on BSE it amounted to Rs 25.14 crore.

The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained on both the stock exchanges.

IEX stock ended 3.88 per cent higher on NSE at Rs 1,610 apiece and on the BSE it settled at Rs 1570.90, up 1.80 per cent from its previous close.