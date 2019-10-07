Foreign investors keen on REITs, InvITs: SEBI

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi and other officials met scores of foreign investors in the US last week and saw keen interest from them in emerging areas such as REITs and InvITs, which have a total asset size of more than $10 billion.

The interactions with various stakeholders, including industry and investor associations, were held in New York, Boston and Washington DC during the week from September 30 to October 4, markets regulator SEBI said in a statement on October 7.

"We met various stakeholders during the meetings. The participants welcomed various initiatives taken by SEBI," Tyagi said in the statement.

During the meeting, the regulator found that "the participants were keen on emerging areas such as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and InvITs, (infrastructure investment trusts) which have more than $10 billion asset size as on today".

Several participants also showed interest in the Alternative Investment Fund space with its relaxed foreign investment norms wherein the investments have rises by more than 15 times in the past 5 years.

SEBI discussed upcoming regulatory measures related to frameworks for issuing depository receipts, direct listing of Indian equities abroad, and regulatory sandbox, among others.

Besides, discussions were also held on recent policy measures taken by SEBI related to various areas such as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), primary market, secondary market, mutual funds, and corporate bond market.

Considering that about a third of the total assets of around $450 billion under the custody of FPIs in India are from the US-based FPIs, the SEBI chief emphasised the importance of US investments into India especially taking into account the growing partnership between the two countries.

The regulator also said the increasing number of registrations of FPIs every year signifies the sustained interest of the foreign investors in the Indian capital markets.

During the meetings, Tyagi briefed the participants on key aspects, trends and recent developments in the India economy from a broader perspective and on Indian capital markets, in particular.