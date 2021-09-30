MARKET NEWS

Foreign exchange reserves rise $34.1 billion in June quarter: RBI data

On a balance of payments basis, excluding valuation effects, foreign exchange reserves increased by $31.9 billion during the June quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

PTI
September 30, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST

The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including valuation effects, increased by $34.1 billion during the June quarter compared to $27.9 billion in the year-ago period, RBI data showed on Thursday.

The valuation gain, reflecting the depreciation of the US dollar against major currencies and increase in gold prices, amounted to $2.2 billion during the April-June 2021 period. In the year-ago period, the same was at $8 billion.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-June 2021.

On a balance of payments basis, excluding valuation effects, foreign exchange reserves increased by $31.9 billion during the June quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

The current account balance recorded a surplus of $6.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as against a surplus of $19.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The capital account surplus stood at $25.4 billion in April-June period compared to a surplus of $0.8 billion in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the data showed.
Tags: #Business #Economy #forex reserves #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Sep 30, 2021 08:18 pm

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

