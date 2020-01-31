App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign exchange reserves reach life-time high of $466.69 bn

In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was mainly on account of a rise in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by $4.470 billion to $432.919 billion, the RBI data released on Friday showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's foreign exchange reserves reached a life-time high of $466.693 billion after a massive $4.535 billion spike in the week to January 24, according to the Reserve Bank of India data. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $943 million to $462.16 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

In the reporting week, gold reserves increased by $153 million to $28.715 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were by $3 million to $1.45 billion. he country's reserve position with the IMF declined by $85 million to $3.615 billion, the data showed.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #Reserve Bank of India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.