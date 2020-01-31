Foreign exchange reserves reach life-time high of $466.69 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves reached a life-time high of $466.693 billion after a massive $4.535 billion spike in the week to January 24, according to the Reserve Bank of India data. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $943 million to $462.16 billion.

In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was mainly on account of a rise in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by $4.470 billion to $432.919 billion, the RBI data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

In the reporting week, gold reserves increased by $153 million to $28.715 billion.