you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign exchange reserves decline $902 mn to $474.66 bn

During 2020-21, the country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by almost $62 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $902 million to $ 474.66 billion in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. In the previous week, the reserves had surged by $5.65 billion to $475.56 billion.

The reserves had touched a life-time high of $487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $5.69 billion.

During 2020-21, the country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by almost $62 billion.

In the reporting week ended April 3, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $547 million to $439.12 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserve also declined by $340 million to $30.55 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by $5 million to $1.43 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF dipped by $19 million to $ 3.57 billion, the data showed.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 06:20 pm

#Business #Economy #forex reserves #Reserve Bank of India

