Foreign Direct Investment at $34.90 bn till November of FY20: Govt

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India has been increasing on an annual basis and was at $34.90 billion till November of this fiscal, Parliament was informed on February 4.

The FDI stood at $62 billion in the full 2018-19 fiscal, while at $60.90 billion in 2017-18 and $60.22 billion during 2016-17, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said while placing the data in Rajya Sabha. Speaking during the Question Hour, he said in spite of a global contraction in FDI inflows, FDI into India have significantly improved over the past decade to $62 billion, which accounts for 2.37 per cent of GDP in 2018-19 fiscal.