For same work, men paid Rs 231 per hour, women only Rs 184.8: Survey

For the same work done, men earned Rs 231 as a median gross hourly salary while women earned only Rs 184.80. The Monster Salary Index from 2017 indicated that the current gender pay gap stands at 20 percent.

However, the survey said that the gap has narrowed by about five percentage points from 24.8 percent in 2016. Also, there is a marginally inverted pay gap in the experience group of 3-5 years, where women are earning more. But, the good news ends here.

The 2017 MSI data suggests that gender pay gap in India increases with work experience. While men with 0-2 years of experience, earned 7.8 percent higher median wages than women, men with 6-10 years of experience, earned 15.3 percent more.

Further, men with 11 and more years of experience earned 25 percent higher median wages than women.

The Women of India Inc. survey showed that 69 percent employees of India Inc. feel that gender parity needs to be a top priority for their organisations; yet only 10 percent organisations have a robust gender diversity programme.

Further, 44 percent men confirm that they can be effective advocates for gender initiative programs at workplace; yet almost 80 percent women reveal that many men show support only in private.

In addition, 32 percent women identified 'not easily considered for top management roles' as one of the top challenges while only 13 percent men agree.

Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com- APAC & Gulf, said: “Let’s not get carried away with the narrowing gender pay gap revealed by the 2017 MSI because the gender pay gap in India widens as one gains work experience. Moreover, the overall gender pay gap of 20 percent is still a daunting number."

Despite women calling out (84 percent) safety as a key parameter while choosing a job and highlighting the lack of it as a top hindrance, about only half (48 percent) of the organisations take care of their safety if they were leaving late from work. Due to this, half of the women (50 percent) do not feel safe/ prefer to work night shifts.

In terms of the reasons for working, 36 percent women believe they must contribute to family income whereas 18 percent women respondents work as they are the sole breadwinner of the family.