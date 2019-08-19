App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foodgrains production almost flat at 284.95 MT in 2018-19: Govt data

Releasing the fourth advance estimates of production of major crops for 2018-19, the agriculture ministry said the rice production is estimated at an all-time-high of 116.42 MT during 2018-19, beating the previous record of 112.76 MT achieved in 2017-18 crop year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's foodgrains production is almost flat at 284.95 million tonnes (MT) in 2018-19 crop year due to fall in pulses and coarse cereals output even as the country harvested record rice as well as wheat crops, according to government data. The production of foodgrains (rice, wheat, coarse cereals and pulses) stood at 285.01 million tonne (MT) in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June).

Releasing the fourth advance estimates of production of major crops for 2018-19, the agriculture ministry said the rice production is estimated at an all-time-high of 116.42 MT during 2018-19, beating the previous record of 112.76 MT achieved in 2017-18 crop year.

Wheat output is also seen at record 102.19 MT, surpassing 99.87 MT in the previous year.

Close

However, production of coarse cereals is estimated to have declined at 42.95 MT from record 46.97 MT in 2017-18 crop year.

related news

Pulses output, too, is pegged lower at 23.40 MT from record 25.42 MT in the previous year.

In non-foodgrains category, oilseeds output is estimated to rise at 32.25 MT in last year compared 31.45 MT in the preceding year. Cotton production fell to 28.7 million bales (of 170 kg each) in 2018-19 from 32.80 million bales in the previous year.

Sugarcane production is estimated at record 400.15 MT, up from 379.90 MT in the previous year. The output of jute and mesta is seen lower at 9.76 million bales (of 180 kg each) from 10.03 million bales.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.