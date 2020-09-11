Focus on urban jobs, raise funding for cities to boost post-COVID recovery: Report

The Centre should focus on creating jobs and raising fund allocation for urban local bodies since cities have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study commissioned by the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

A panel of experts from the Indian Institute for Human Settlements submitted a report last week to the Finance Commission, The Economic Times reported.

The commission has recommended that the programme begin with "the 100-largest cities to enable sustainable post-COVID recovery," the paper said, citing the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Chennai,Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru have seen some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases. Cities such as Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur, Gurugram, Coimbatore and Indore have reported a large number of infections.

The panel suggested modifying the proportion of grants from the divisible pool for local bodies to 65:35 between rural and urban local bodies in FY25 from 67.5:32.5 in FY21, the report said. The share of urban areas would be raised 0.5 percent annually.

The report also proposed a "Dedicated Urban Governance and Financial Resilience Fund" to help cities recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The panel also asked the Centre to frame a 10-year plan to take urban investments to over 10,000 places by 2031, the report said.

The report said the government should focus on "creation of urban jobs by incentivising livelihood schemes in cities, improving affordable housing and strengthening the fiscal base and ability of urban local bodies to access and deploy finances."