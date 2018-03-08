App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 08, 2018 08:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Focus on development of 115 backward districts: PM Modi

Sources in the government said that at the meeting, ministers were informed about the plans to focus of development of these districts, which include 35 in the left-wing extremism-affected region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a meeting of the Council of Ministers that focus would be laid on development of 115 backward districts that he termed as “aspirational districts".

Sources in the government said that at the meeting, ministers were informed about the plans to focus of development of these districts, which include 35 in the left-wing extremism-affected region.

The 115 districts have been divided among various ministries for focussed development. These ministries include the home ministry, Niti Aayog, agriculture ministry, health ministry and the panchayati raj ministry.

The districts were identified on the basis of indicators of education, health, nutrition, basic infrastructure, rural household electrification, access to potable water and individual toilets.

Speaking at a recent Niti Aayog event, Modi had said that the districts should not be seen as just poor or backward but as areas for potential transformation.

The prime minister had said that top-down solutions do not yield results.

Therefore, the effort is that people on the field contribute to solutions. In this context, he appreciated the clarity of thought, and faith in conviction.

He was of the view that regional imbalances should not be allowed to increase indefinitely.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC