FMCG, dairy firms betting on strong double-digit sales growth this summer season

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

The summer season will also get a tailwind in the form of an abatement of the pandemic with increased consumer mobility.

Demand for ice creams and cold beverages like Cola have surged because of the onset of early summer and sales are likely to grow in strong double-digits this season, according to top executives of FMCG and dairy firms.

This will also help the out-of-home (OOH) segment, where the companies expect a sharp rise in sales after a slump of two years.

Companies are ready with new and innovative offerings anticipating strong demand for their products this season and have started building inventory.