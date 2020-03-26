App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

FM Sitharaman to announce economic package soon to deal with COVID-19 impact

The announcement is expected to take place at 1 pm on Thursday, an official said without giving any specific details.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce later in the day a comprehensive economic package to deal with the impact of coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, the Finance Minister had said a package is under works and will be announced.

Close

With the coronavirus lockdown hitting the Indian industry hard and causing job losses, Sitharaman had said an economic package to help tide over the crisis will be announced very soon.

Sitharaman told reporters an announcement on the package would be made sooner than later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had constituted a task force headed by the Finance Minister to work out package for economy hit by coronavirus.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

