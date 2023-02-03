 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FM Sitharaman says rural demand quite comfortable, not a cause for worry

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says GST revenues won't be at a sustained level if one of the sectors, rural or urban, were to fall drastically. 'So I don't think it's worrisome, if at all'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 3 the government remains "quite comfortable with what is going on in the rural market as people are purchasing equipment to do farming activities", as she sought to address concerns about falling demand.

In an exclusive interview to Network 18 after her Budget presentation, Sitharaman said that demand doesn't always remain stable. "During the pandemic and even during the lockdown, rural demand remained high and what could explain it was farm outputs were very good and that happens soon after the harvest," the minister said.

Her remarks come as commentaries from major FMCG showed that the aggregate demand was tepid in the last few months of 2022.