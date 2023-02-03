FM Sitharaman says rural demand quite comfortable, not a cause for worry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 3 the government remains "quite comfortable with what is going on in the rural market as people are purchasing equipment to do farming activities", as she sought to address concerns about falling demand.

In an exclusive interview to Network 18 after her Budget presentation, Sitharaman said that demand doesn't always remain stable. "During the pandemic and even during the lockdown, rural demand remained high and what could explain it was farm outputs were very good and that happens soon after the harvest," the minister said.

Her remarks come as commentaries from major FMCG showed that the aggregate demand was tepid in the last few months of 2022.

India's villages, which contribute more than 35 percent to annual FMCG sales, are crucial for revival of the sector. "Pent-up demand argument was right four-five quarters ago," the minister said, adding rural demand is comfortable.

"Your GST revenues cannot be maintaining a sustained level if one of the sectors, rural or urban, fell drastically. So I don't think it's worrisome, if at all." A Morgan Stanley report late last year said a combination of factors like wider opening, improving labour market and terms of trade for the rural sector will lead to a rebound in rural demand. Given the size of the rural economy, a key area of focus for policymakers should be accelerating rural incomes, the report said.

