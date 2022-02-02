FM Sitharaman says multiplier effect of capex push is 2.95 for every rupee spent

The government’s Rs 7.50 lakh crore capex push is aimed at a fiscal multiplier effect of 2.95 and creates ripples in the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an exclusive interview with Network18.

The Union Budget for 2022-23 announced a 35.4 percent increase in capital expenditure to Rs 7.50 lakh crore for FY23 from Rs 5.54 lakh crore for FY22, after being able to spend only 65-68 percent of capex utilised in the Budget for FY22 till December. The finance minister said that after the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has scaled up infrastructure spend and wanted to continue the momentum in the new fiscal.

“When you spend on infrastructure and do capital expenditure, for every rupee that you spend approximately 2.95 is what you will get as a multiplier. As opposed to when you are giving money through revenue expenditure, you get less than one rupee for every rupee that you spend,” Sitharaman said.

The finance minister surprised many with a non-populist budget ahead of the upcoming state elections. Were the elections not weighing on her mind?

“We thought it was important to have maximum multiplier effect that would have enough ripples in the economy whereby the wellbeing of the citizens will be attended to. If that is happening, why would any other consideration come in?”

The government committed to scaling up investment in Gati Shakti programme with the aim to have a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development. This will be driven by “seven engines”-- roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics infrastructure—that will spur economic growth.

The industry is upbeat on the government’s capex commitment and thrust on infrastructure.

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro’s Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman said to Moneycontrol in an interview, “The good part of the allocation is that they've chosen sectors where there is likelihood of a multiplier effect in terms of job generation, distributed income, earning potential, etc. They have focused on the transportation sector, like on transit-oriented cargo terminals, logistics parks. These are all connected projects and they are linear; this will take employment generation to different corners of the country.”

India has pegged its economic growth to be in the range of 8 to 8.5 percent in 2022-23, despite disruptions by the pandemic. Sitharaman said that a growth rate of over 8 percent going ahead is achievable if the recovery shown in some sectors continue and the laggards catch up.

“I recognise that even now hospitality and contact-intensive sectors are still requiring support and that's been provided for in the Budget. So our understanding is, if even those sectors revive as much as they would like to, with support from government and the banking system, then yes, it (over 8 percent growth rate) is achievable,” Sitharaman said.

She said that she is hopeful of recovery in private sector investment. The government’s decision to reduce corporate tax in 2019 resulted in many big companies leveraging on the move by reducing debt, which helped them expand organically and inorganically even during the pandemic, she said.

“In spite of all the naysayers, and speculation about other central banking authorities taking different calls…FDIs are still coming into this country in a big way,” she said.

She said Indian companies are increasingly working on partnering with foreign investors to enhance manufacturing capacities, not just to service the domestic market but also to access the global markets. The interest in production linked incentive scheme also indicated the private sector’s interest in expanding.