FM Sitharaman says closely monitoring developments on coronavirus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 13 said the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sitharaman was addressing a press conference to detail the decisions of the Union Cabinet on multiple matters including the approval of a restructuring scheme for Yes Bank.

When asked if the COVID-19 pandemic could trigger an inter-meeting interest rate action by the RBI, Sitharaman said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is assessing the situation and will act accordingly.

"RBI Governor has said he is open to the need of the hour," she said.

With heightened risk of deterioration in global growth, there have been reports that the RBI could go for an inter-meeting repo rate cut of 25-40 basis points.

On the stock market rout today where D-Street witnessed a historic crash with Sensex registering its biggest one-day fall in absolute terms, Sitharaman noted that global markets have had severe volatility due to coronavirus outbreak, but the government is closely monitoring all developments.