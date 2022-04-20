FM Sitharaman meets vice chair of top climate finance body, shares GIFT City vision

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 19 shared her vision for offshore finance hub Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City with Mary Schapiro, vice chairman of Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI).

The finance ministry tweeted: “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Mary Schapiro, Vice of the CFLI and first woman to serve as US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair, in Washington DC (sic).”

The tweet thread further noted that Schapiro updated Sitharaman on the "current status of flow of private capital into climate-related projects globally and in India from their CLFI experiences". They also discussed the road ahead from a regulatory perspective to attract global private capital to India.

The CLFI executive was also keen on India's success with respect to building a robust renewable energy market and concurred that "it is an opportune time for India to play a leadership role in shaping global climate finance trends".

Sitharaman on her part spoke about her vision of developing the GIFT City as a centre for "attracting global capital for sustainable finance", the ministry said. It added that the minister also asked the CFLI to work closely on the project.

Earlier the same day, Sitharaman attended a panel discussion by US think-tank Atlantic Council where she noted that India is among six countries that have fulfilled most of its commitments from the Paris Climate Summit in 2015. She added that India is “committed to fulfilling its renewable energy targets", ANI reported.

Sitharaman is on an official visit to Washington DC to attend the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG), the G20 Finance Ministers meeting and the World Bank’s Spring Meetings.

During her meetings, the minister pointed out challenges the Indian economy faced during the pandemic and highlighted welfare schemes the government initiated. She also spoke about India’s recovery plan from the pandemic.

She will head to San Francisco on April 24 after the meets end to engage with business leaders and interact with students and faculty of Stanford University. Sitharaman will leave for India on April 27.

What's on agenda?

— Strengthen India's bilateral relations.

— During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, according to a government statement.

— Sitharaman will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the government of India.

— In a high-level meeting, the minister will also meet David Malpass, president of World Bank.

— Participate in a high-level panel discussion on ‘Money at a Crossroad’ hosted by the managing director of IMF.

— Interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.