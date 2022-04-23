English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    FM Sitharaman discusses growth in MRO, aircraft leasing in India with Boeing Defense CEO

    The Finance Minister is visiting the US to attend IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022.

    PTI
    April 23, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
    File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Source: Bloomberg)

    File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Source: Bloomberg)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Boeing Defense CEO Ted Colbert and discussed opportunities for investments and growth in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) and aircraft leasing in India. The Finance Minister is visiting the US to attend IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022.

    "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr Ted Colbert, President & CEO @BoeingDefense, to discuss opportunities for investments and growth in #MRO and aircraft leasing," the finance ministry said in a tweet. Colbert mentioned that Boeing is expanding its India operations and is committed to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

    He also expressed that due to the reforms undertaken by the government, India has the potential to become a global MRO hub. On the sidelines of IMF-WB Spring Meetings, she also met COP26 President Alok Sharma.

    "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and Rt. Hon. @AlokSharma_RDG discussed #climate #action #goals and ongoing and potential interventions to implement a #sustainable, #clean and #green transition to address #ClimateChange," the finance ministry said in another tweet.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Boeing #finance minister Nirmala Sithamraman #FM Sitharaman #International Monetary Fund (IMF)
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 11:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.