FM Sitharaman details public sector bank recap plan; PNB gets highest infusion at Rs 16,000 crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today outlined the distribution of the Rs 70,000 recapitalisation planned for public sector banks for fiscal 2020.

Punjab National Bank will get the highest infusion at Rs 16,000 crore followed by Union Bank of India at Rs 11,700 crore.

Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Central will get an infusion of Rs 7,000 crore, 6,500 crore, Rs 3,800 crore, and Rs 3,100 crore, respectively.

In her last address to announce measures to revive a flagging economy, Sitharaman had said the government will release the budgeted Rs 70,000 crore in recapitalisation immediately.

However, experts warned that given the weak credit demand from corporates and the lingering NBFC crisis, the upfront recapitalisation will not deliver on the key objectives of higher lending and a recovering in their fortunes.

"The overall improvement in asset quality will take a few more years and significantly hinges on the resolution of large NPAs," global rating agency, S&P had said in a note while assessing the impact of the upfront capital infusion into state-run banks announced on August 23.