you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Sitharaman details public sector bank recap plan; PNB gets highest infusion at Rs 16,000 crore

However, experts warned that given the weak credit demand from corporates and the lingering NBFC crisis, the upfront recapitalisation will not deliver on the key objectives of higher lending and a recovering in their fortunes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today outlined the distribution of the Rs 70,000 recapitalisation planned for public sector banks for fiscal 2020.

Punjab National Bank will get the highest infusion at Rs 16,000 crore followed by Union Bank of India at Rs 11,700 crore.

Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Central will get an infusion of Rs 7,000 crore, 6,500 crore, Rs 3,800 crore, and Rs 3,100 crore, respectively.

In her last address to announce measures to revive a flagging economy, Sitharaman had said the government will release the budgeted Rs 70,000 crore in recapitalisation immediately.

"The overall improvement in asset quality will take a few more years and significantly hinges on the resolution of large NPAs," global rating agency, S&P had said in a note while assessing the impact of the upfront capital infusion into state-run banks announced on August 23.

Bank recapitalisation has totalled roughly Rs 3.19 lakh crore over the five financial years between FY15 to FY19. Of this, the government has infused roughly Rs 2.5 lakh crore while the banks have mobilised over Rs 66,000 crore through sale of assets, among other things, as per the data presented in the Lok Sabha.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #banking #Economy

