FM reviews performance of PSBs for govt-backed insurance schemes: Sources

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 6 reviewed the performance of all public sector banks on the government-backed insurance schemes after the April-June campaign period came to an end, persons in the know of the discussions said.

“The performance of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) schemes were discussed in the review meeting with banks today, " one of the persons told Moneycontrol.

The Finance Minister met the chief executives of all public sector banks to reviewed their performance on various other parameters including financial inclusion, PM SVANidhi and Atal Pension Yojana.

The meeting also included a presentation on the banks’ performance, another person said.

To achieve saturation under PMJJBY and PMSBY, the finance ministry had launched a three-month campaign starting April 1, for which banks were advised to leverage their banking correspondent network for outreach and enrolling potential beneficiaries.

Under the campaign, camps were organised at the Gram Panchayat level across all districts in the country by the banks, with the active participation of the state administration and other ministries of the central government to ensure that the benefits of the two Jan Suraksha schemes reach the masses.

Public sector banks (PSBs) have set a target for the sale of flagship government insurance schemes Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana in FY24.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman will soon review the performance of regional rural banks as well, the person said.

Under the insurance schemes, there are about 8.3 crore beneficiaries under PMJJBY and 23.9 crore under PMSBY. Since the launch of the schemes in 2015, 15.99 crore enrolment has taken place under PMJJBY, while 33.78 crore under PMSBY as of March 31, 2023.

Last year, the finance ministry revised rates from Rs 330 to Rs 436 under PMJJBY and from Rs 12 to Rs 20 for PMSBY, effective June 1, 2022. The revision was being undertaken because of the long-standing adverse claims experience by the schemes and to make them economically viable.

PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, in case of death due to any reason, to people in the age group of 18-50 years having a bank or post office account, who give consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.

On the other hand, the PMSBY offers insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death or total permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability to people in the age group of 18-70 years with a bank or post office account, who give consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.

In the last fiscal, PSBs together posted a record profit of Rs 1.04 lakh crore, with market leader State Bank of India (SBI) accounting for nearly half of the total earnings. From posting a total net loss of Rs 85,390 crore in 2017-18, the PSBs have come a long way as their profit touched Rs 1,04,649 crore in FY23.

As per the latest Financial Stability Report (FSR), the gross non-performing assets ratio for banks fell further to a 10-year low of 3.9 per cent as of March 2023. The central bank said the GNPAs are expected to improve further to 3.6 per cent in the baseline scenario.