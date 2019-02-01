App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate
Recommended articleBudget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

FM Piyush Goyal lays Budget 2019 in Rajya Sabha; House adjourned till Monday

After presenting the Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal laid down in the Upper House the 'medium term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement' and 'macro-economic framework statement' under section 3(1) of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Interim Budget for the 2019-20 fiscal was laid down in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, following which the Upper House was adjourned till on Monday.

After presenting the Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal laid down in the Upper House the 'medium term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement' and 'macro-economic framework statement' under section 3(1) of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

A motion for 'extension of presentation of the report of the select committee on ancient monuments and archaeological sites' was also adopted through voice vote. After that, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till on Monday..

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.