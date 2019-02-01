FM Piyush Goyal lays Budget 2019 in Rajya Sabha; House adjourned till Monday

The Interim Budget for the 2019-20 fiscal was laid down in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, following which the Upper House was adjourned till on Monday.

After presenting the Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal laid down in the Upper House the 'medium term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement' and 'macro-economic framework statement' under section 3(1) of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

A motion for 'extension of presentation of the report of the select committee on ancient monuments and archaeological sites' was also adopted through voice vote. After that, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till on Monday..