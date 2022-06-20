FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet public sector bank chiefs today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet the heads of public sector banks later on Monday. This is being done to review the performances of the lenders as well as progress recorded on multiple schemes that were launched by the government to enhance the economic situation of the country.

This meeting will witness the attendance of the chairman of the State Bank of India, and the managing directors and chief executives of other public sector banks, an official said.

The banks might be asked to sanction loans to productive sectors to accelerate the economic revival from the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The finance minister may also take note of the credit growth, reviewing the banks’ financial performance, asset quality and status of recovery from poor loans. She might also discuss the non-performing assets of Rs 100 crore and status of their recovery.