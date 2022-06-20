English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet public sector bank chiefs today

    This meeting will witness the attendance of the Chairman of the State Bank of India, Managing Directors, and Chief Executive Officers of other Public Sector Banks, as stated by an official.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman


    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet the heads of public sector banks later on Monday. This is being done to review the performances of the lenders as well as progress recorded on multiple schemes that were launched by the government to enhance the economic situation of the country.


    This meeting will witness the attendance of the chairman of the State Bank of India, and the managing directors and chief executives of other public sector banks, an official said.


    The banks might be asked to sanction loans to productive sectors to accelerate the economic revival from the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

    The finance minister may also take note of the credit growth, reviewing the banks’ financial performance, asset quality and status of recovery from poor loans. She might also discuss the non-performing assets of Rs 100 crore and status of their recovery.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Finance Minister #Indian economy #Nirmala Sitharaman #Public sector banks (PSB)
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 12:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.