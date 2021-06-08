FM Nirmala Sitharaman to chair meeting on June 11 to review infrastructure projects

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to chair a key meeting on June 11 to review infrastructure projects, says reports.

Earlier on June 4, the FM held a virtual meeting with senior government officials to discuss the infrastructure roadmap ahead. In the meeting, Sitharaman had discussed on the issues of capital expenditure plans of ministries and their Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

She also discussed on the issues of budget announcements' implementation status and what measures have been taken to expedite infrastructure investment.

During the meeting, the FM stressed on the need to enchance capital expenditure (CapEx) as it would play a critical role in strengthening the economy post-Covid pandemic. She had encouraged the ministries and their CPSEs to try to achive more than their CapEx targets.

Earlier in February, FM Sitharaman provided a capital outlay of Rs.5.54 lakh crore in the Union Budget of FY 2021-22, which is comparatively 34.5 percent more than the Budget Estimate of 2020-21.

According to the finance ministry, apart from being a central government budgetary expenditure, the infrastructure expenditure also includes infrastructures pending by state governments and the private sector.

The meeting scheduled on June 11 will be the fifth review meeting by FM Sitharaman with ministries and will be third in in the series of meetings scheduled on the infrastructure roadmap after the presentation of Budget 21-22.