you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 3:15 pm today

At this moment, the agenda of the meet is unclear.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to address the media at 3:15 pm on December 13. The press meet is going to be held at the National Media Centre, New Delhi.

More details are awaited as, at this moment, the agenda of the meet is unclear.

Times Now has reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to review the state of the economy on December 21. FM Sitharaman, as well as other top bureaucrats, is expected to make a presentation to PM Modi.

The announcement comes while Sitharaman has been named among the world's 100 most powerful women by Forbes.

Earlier on December 13, FM Sitharaman took to Twitter to announce that the Bharat Bond ETF has been subscribed 1.7 times. She also noted that the subscription for the same will remain open till December 20.

On December 12, the finance minister introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The Union Cabinet approved the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 11.

Sitharaman was earlier replaced by Sushil Modi, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, as the convener of a Group of Ministers on Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST). The finance ministry later clarified that the finance minister could not head the panel since she was the chairperson of the GST Council.

The press conference can be watched live on the Press Information Bureau's official YouTube channel.



First Published on Dec 13, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Nirmala Sitharaman

