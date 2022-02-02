MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates commitment to establish digital university

    In her budget speech, the FM has said that a Digital University will be established to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 2 reiterated the government's commitment to digital education, a day after she proposed to set up a digital university and creation of quality e-content in regional languages to supplement education delivery, and bridge the learning loss.

    In an exclusive conversation with Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, the finance minister spoke about the fintech success story of India, and underlined that digital as a medium will need to be leveraged more for other focus areas.

    “In yesterday’s Budget, look at the various digital matters I have spoken in the budget – digital university, digital education at the primary level as well, digital payment system that we have already addressed, digital way of registering property from wherever you are, e-shram portal where you are registering (informal workforce) – all these are digital. The idea is all these need to talk to each other… and bring in that interlinkage,” the FM said.

    In her budget speech, the FM has said that a “Digital University will be established to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps.”

    “This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. The university will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the hub building cutting edge ICT expertise. The best public universities and institutions in the country will collaborate as a network of hub-spokes,” she said on February 1.

    Close

    Related stories

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 22 #Digital University #FM Sitharaman
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 07:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.