FM Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates commitment to establish digital university

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 2 reiterated the government's commitment to digital education, a day after she proposed to set up a digital university and creation of quality e-content in regional languages to supplement education delivery, and bridge the learning loss.

In an exclusive conversation with Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, the finance minister spoke about the fintech success story of India, and underlined that digital as a medium will need to be leveraged more for other focus areas.

“In yesterday’s Budget, look at the various digital matters I have spoken in the budget – digital university, digital education at the primary level as well, digital payment system that we have already addressed, digital way of registering property from wherever you are, e-shram portal where you are registering (informal workforce) – all these are digital. The idea is all these need to talk to each other… and bring in that interlinkage,” the FM said.

In her budget speech, the FM has said that a “Digital University will be established to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps.”

“This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. The university will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the hub building cutting edge ICT expertise. The best public universities and institutions in the country will collaborate as a network of hub-spokes,” she said on February 1.