FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes central law to enable farmers to get fair price for their crop

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 said a central law will be formulated to enable farmers and ensure that they get an attractive price for their crop.

While presenting the third tranche of measures under the economic stimulus announced by PM Modi earlier this week, Sitharaman said a law will be formulated so as to give a farmer adequate choice to get a good bargain for his/her produce, as well as to have no barriers in inter-state trade.

She said the proposed law will make a framework allowing farmers to engage in e-trading of their agricultural produce.

While realising that farmers are bound to sell their produce to licensed APMCs only, Sitharaman said, "There are no such restrictions for any other industrial produce. Then why should farmers be faced with it?"

She said such restrictions were leading to hindrances in the free flow of agricultural produce, as well as causing fragmentation of supply chain and market chain. This, in turn, was resulting in less price realisation for farmers.

Aiming to address these issues, the finance minister announced the formulation of a central law. She also declared that the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 will be amended and that a legal framework will be put in place to help farmers get a fair price for their produce.

In her press briefing today, Sitharaman listed 11 measures for the benefit of the Agriculture sector – eight for infrastructure capacity building, and three governance and administrative reforms.