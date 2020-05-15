App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes central law to enable farmers to get fair price for their crop

She also declared that the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 will be amended and that a legal framework will be put in place to help farmers get a fair price for their produce

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 said a central law will be formulated to enable farmers and ensure that they get an attractive price for their crop.

While presenting the third tranche of measures under the economic stimulus announced by PM Modi earlier this week, Sitharaman said a law will be formulated so as to give a farmer adequate choice to get a good bargain for his/her produce, as well as to have no barriers in inter-state trade.

She said the proposed law will make a framework allowing farmers to engage in e-trading of their agricultural produce.

Close

While realising that farmers are bound to sell their produce to licensed APMCs only, Sitharaman said, "There are no such restrictions for any other industrial produce. Then why should farmers be faced with it?"

related news

She said such restrictions were leading to hindrances in the free flow of agricultural produce, as well as causing fragmentation of supply chain and market chain. This, in turn, was resulting in less price realisation for farmers.

Aiming to address these issues, the finance minister announced the formulation of a central law. She also declared that the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 will be amended and that a legal framework will be put in place to help farmers get a fair price for their produce.

In her press briefing today, Sitharaman listed 11 measures for the benefit of the Agriculture sector – eight for infrastructure capacity building, and three governance and administrative reforms.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Look for economic viability, don't depend only on government funds: Nitin Gadkari to educational institutes

Look for economic viability, don't depend only on government funds: Nitin Gadkari to educational institutes

Coronavirus | The pandemic will permanently change the auto industry

Coronavirus | The pandemic will permanently change the auto industry

Coronavirus lockdown: Decision to resume Delhi Metro operations to be taken by govt, says DMRC

Coronavirus lockdown: Decision to resume Delhi Metro operations to be taken by govt, says DMRC

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.