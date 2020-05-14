App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's a list of key announcements

A total of 9 measures were announced, which focused on food and housing for migrant workers and the urban poor

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced a number of measures for migrant workers, street vendors and small traders affected by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

A total of nine measures were announced, which focused on food and housing for migrant workers and the urban poor.

Migrant workers have been struggling during the lockdown since many face uncertainty over their employment and are experiencing difficulties in procuring food supplies.

Close

Here are the important measures announced by the Finance Minister:

related news

- Free foodgrains to be supplied to around eight crore migrants for two months. The grains to be distributed includes 5 kg of rice/wheat and 1 kg of chana.

- Affordable Rental Housing Scheme (ARHC) for migrant workers and the urban poor through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

-Two percent interest subvention for MUDRA-Shishu loans; total relief worth Rs 1,500 crore.

-Rs 6,000 crore push for employment of tribal and adivasis using funds under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

- Special credit facility of Rs 5,000 crore for street vendors to be launched within a month.

- Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit to be granted to around 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards.

Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) extended up to March 31 for the middle income group (Rs 6-18 lakh annual income). 

- Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital fund for farmers through NABARD.

The Finance Minister also mentioned other important points apart from measures announced on May 14.

She added that three crore marginal farmers had received loans worth Rs 4 lakh crore at low rates.

The Finance Minister also spoke about the labour codes, reiterating that the government intends to reduce 44 laws into four codes.

She said the Centre has granted Rs 11,000 crore to states for taking care of migrant workers and others through their disaster relief funds.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 06:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

36 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit

36 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit

Xiaomi increases prices of Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual in India

Xiaomi increases prices of Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual in India

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea to de-link Aarogya Setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea to de-link Aarogya Setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.