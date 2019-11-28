App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents 1st supplementary demand of grants

Of this, the net cash outgo will be Rs 18,995.51 crore, she said in the statement tabled in the Lok Sabha here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 21,246.16 crore, including over Rs 8,820 crore for the newly formed union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in the first batch of supplementary demands.

She provided Rs 8,820.62 crore as grant to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in lieu of J&K State share of 14th Finance Commission Award.

As much as Rs 2,500 crore was provided for capital infusion in IDBI Bank Ltd through issuance of recapitalisation bonds.

related news

Another Rs 666 crore was provided for meeting expenditure of Department of Space and Rs 3,387.46 crore for meeting expenditure towards salaries and cost of ration of police.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Economy #India #jammu & kahmir #Nirmala Sitharaman

