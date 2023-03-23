 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FM Nirmala Sitharaman likely to meet CEOs of PSU Banks on March 25

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance minister Niramala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet managing directors of public sector banks (PSBs) on March 25 for performance review in the backdrop of failure of few banks in the US and liquidity crisis faced by Credit Suisse.

The meeting is going to take stock of the progress made by banks in achieving targets set for the various government schemes, including Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Stand-Up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) to help businesses affected by Covid-19, according to sources.

This is the first full review meeting after the presentation of Budget 2023-24 and banks would be asked to focus on the areas highlighted by the Budget including credit flow to productive sectors.

The finance minister would review credit growth, asset quality, and capital raising and business growth plan of banks for next financial year, the sources said, adding non-performing assets (NPAs) of Rs 100 crore and the recovery status would also be discussed.