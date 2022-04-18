FM Nirmala Sitharaman in US to attend World Bank, IMF meetings: What's on agenda

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in the US to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF as well as G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG).

The minister's main agenda will be to strengthen India's bilateral relations. During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, according to a government statement.

Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PSB chiefs on April 23 to push for credit expansion

The finance ministry said in the statement that she will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Government of India.

In a high-level meeting, the finance minister will also meet David Malpass, President, World Bank. She will also participate in a high-level panel discussion on ‘Money at a Crossroad’ hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.

Apart from the official meetings with the World Bank, IMF, G-20 and Financial Action Task Force, the finance minister will attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think-tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.

Also Read: UK PM Johnson to arrive in Ahmedabad on April 21, hold 'in-depth' talks with Modi

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will become the first British Prime Minister to visit Gujarat when he lands in Ahmedabad next week for a two-day visit to India for in-depth talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to Downing Street.

Johnson's first visit to India as UK Prime Minister will begin on April 21 with a trip to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Modi's home state. Investment announcements in key industries in both the UK and India will take place, Downing Street said in a statement on Saturday.