English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman in US to attend World Bank, IMF meetings: What's on agenda

    During the official visit, the finance minister will also take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in the US to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF as well as G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG).

    The minister's main agenda will be to strengthen India's bilateral relations. During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, according to a government statement.

    Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PSB chiefs on April 23 to push for credit expansion

    The finance ministry said in the statement that she will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Government of India.

    In a high-level meeting, the finance minister will also meet David Malpass, President, World Bank. She will also participate in a high-level panel discussion on ‘Money at a Crossroad’ hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.

    Close

    Related stories

    Apart from the official meetings with the World Bank, IMF, G-20 and Financial Action Task Force, the finance minister will attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think-tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.

    Also Read: UK PM Johnson to arrive in Ahmedabad on April 21, hold 'in-depth' talks with Modi

    Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will become the first British Prime Minister to visit Gujarat when he lands in Ahmedabad next week for a two-day visit to India for in-depth talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to Downing Street.

    Johnson's first visit to India as UK Prime Minister will begin on April 21 with a trip to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Modi's home state. Investment announcements in key industries in both the UK and India will take place, Downing Street said in a statement on Saturday.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman #FM Sitharaman #IMF-World Bank #india-us relations #International Monetary Fund (IMF) #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 03:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.