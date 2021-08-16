MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

FM Nirmala Sitharaman expects retail inflation to be within MPC's comfort range going ahead

The finance minister also said that the next meeting of Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council will deal with the details of extension of compensation to states beyond 2022.

Arup Roychoudhury
August 16, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on August 16 that she expects retail inflation to be within the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) target range going ahead.

"There has been constant monitoring of essential goods and their supplies and all supply constraints are being dealt with. Going ahead, I expect inflation to remain well within the comfort range," she said.

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation for July came in at 5.59 percent, back within the MPC's inflation targeting range of 4 (+/-2) percent, on the back of softening food prices. For the two months of May and June, CPI inflation was above the MPC's target band.

The Finance Minister also said that the next meet of Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council will deal with the details of extension of compensation to states beyond 2022

When the GST came into being, states had agreed to join the new tax regime provided they were compensated for any revenue loss in the first five years, from July 1, 2017 to June 2022.

Close

Related stories

Sitharaman, who heads the GST Council, had said after a Council meeting in June that there would be discussions on the matter. “There will soon be a special session only to discuss the issue of compensation cess beyond July 2022,” Sitharaman had said.

It was in October 2020 that the Council had decided, in principle, to extend the compensation beyond the original five years.

(This is a developing story, more to follow)
Arup Roychoudhury
Tags: #Economy #goods and service tax #GST Council #inflation #retrospective tax
first published: Aug 16, 2021 04:38 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.