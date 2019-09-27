App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 05:42 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman asks ministries to clear dues to service providers, share capex plans soon

She also assured that dues to all micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and service providers would be cleared.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 27 said she has directed ministries to clear off all payments due to goods and service providers within the next few days.

Addressing the media following a meeting with all the ministries, Sitharaman said the idea is to ensure that no non-litigated dues stay unpaid.

Sitharaman said she has also asked ministries to spell out their capital expenditure (capex) plans for the next four quarters within a week. She said she is keen to ensure that the government’s capital expenditure is on track.

She will also be meeting central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and agencies on September 28 to discuss their capex plans.

Revenue secretary GC Murmu said the total capital expenditure by the government as of August-end stood at 42 percent.

Adding to this, FM Sitharaman said since she first mentioned GST refunds in her August 23 briefing, close to 90 percent of the pending GST refunds have already been cleared.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 05:42 pm

