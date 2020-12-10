PlusFinancial Times
FM Nirmala Sitharaman asks for robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion, avoidance

Addressing the 13th Plenary Meeting of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, she called upon the international community for further strengthening and broadening of the tax transparency agenda to include global cooperation on assistance in recovery of taxes, and measures to tackle emerging risks to tax transparency.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:23 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stressed upon the need for robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion and avoidance.

Addressing the 13th Plenary Meeting of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, she called upon the international community for further strengthening and broadening of the tax transparency agenda to include global cooperation on assistance in recovery of taxes, and measures to tackle emerging risks to tax transparency.

"The Global Forum constituted on the initiative of G-20 and has 161 jurisdictions of the world as its members. FM @nsitharaman emphasised on the continued need of robust global cooperation and tax transparency framework to fight cross-border tax evasion and avoidance," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Dec 10, 2020 10:04 am

