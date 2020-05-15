App
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 15,000 crore for dairy infrastructure

Sitharaman also invited private investments in dairy processing, cattle feed infrastructure, and other value addition.

Moneycontrol News

While presenting the third tranche of measures under the economic stimulus announced by PM Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 15,000 crore to animal husbandry infrastructure development.

Taking cognisance of the many areas across India which have high production of milk, Sitharaman also invited private investments in dairy processing, cattle feed infrastructure, and other value addition.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

First Published on May 15, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

